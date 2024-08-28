Q2 2024 Nanalysis Scientific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nanalysis Scientific Q2 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matthew Selinger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Matthew Selinger - Nanalysis Scientific Corp - Investor Relations Manager



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Nanalysis Scientific's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today will contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management. These assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our responses.



Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in the making of the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are included in our filings for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements on this call may