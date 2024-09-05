Why Okta (OKTA) Stock is Dropping Today

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shares of Okta (OKTA, Financial) saw a significant drop today, plummeting by 15.79%. This sharp decline comes after the company reported third-quarter results that beat top-line estimates but fell short on key guidance metrics.

Okta's revenue increased by 16% to $646 million, surpassing the estimates of $632.9 million. Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew by 13% to $2 billion. Adjusted operating income surged from $59 million to $148 million, while GAAP net income reached $29 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.72, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61.

Despite these impressive figures, Okta's future outlook caused concern among investors. The company projected 11% revenue growth for the third quarter, ranging between $648 million and $650 million, slightly above the consensus of $639.1 million. However, the cRPO guidance suggested a sequential decline to between $1.985 billion and $1.99 billion.

On the earnings side, Okta forecasted adjusted EPS of $0.57 to $0.58 for the upcoming quarter, a sequential decrease but above the consensus of $0.55. The full-year adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.58-$2.63 from the previous $2.35-$2.40, ahead of the consensus of $2.42.

From a valuation perspective, Okta's stock currently trades at $81.3 with a market cap of $13.68 billion. According to the GF Value metric, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $103.21. Despite a strong Altman Z-score of 3.15, indicating financial stability, the company faces challenges such as insider selling and asset growth outpacing revenue growth, pointing to potential inefficiencies.

On the positive side, Okta boasts a strong Beneish M-Score of -2.84, suggesting it is unlikely to be a manipulator. Additionally, the operating margin is expanding, which is a favorable indicator for future profitability. In terms of growth, the company has seen a 16.2% revenue growth over the past year and an impressive 30.9% over the past five years.

However, investors should be cautious. Okta has no current P/E ratio due to its recent GAAP net losses, and its price-to-book ratio stands at 2.3. Despite being classified as "Speculative Growth," the stock has seen substantial price decreases over the last three years (-32.35%), indicating volatility.

In conclusion, while Okta shows several strengths in its financial performance and revenue growth, the market's reaction to its guidance and future outlook has driven the stock down significantly. Investors should weigh the company's strong fundamentals against its current valuation and future projections.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.