Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCIF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA Amid Continued Net Loss

Strong revenue growth and improved margins mark a positive quarter, but challenges remain with net loss and cash flow.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $11.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million or 65% from Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: 50% on product sales for Q2 2024.
  • Security Service Gross Margin: 10%, improved from negative 36% in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $414,000, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $2 million, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash on Hand: Approximately $1.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Undrawn Credit Facility: $3.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Working Capital: $5.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 28, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCIF, Financial) reported a record revenue of $11.5 million for Q2 2024, a 65% increase from the same period in 2023.
  • The company achieved a positive EBITDA of $414,000, a significant improvement from the $2.4 million EBITDA loss in Q2 2023.
  • Gross margin percentage on product sales improved to 50%, driven by increased sales and reduced manufacturing costs.
  • The security service gross margin improved to 10% from a negative 36% in the prior year, following the full transition of airport services to the company's control.
  • Nanalysis Scientific Corp (NSCIF) has a strong sales pipeline and expects continued growth in the Benchtop NMR segment, with new product announcements anticipated before the end of the year.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive EBITDA, the company still reported a net loss of $2 million for Q2 2024.
  • The medical imaging sales, while contributing to revenue, tend to have lower margins, impacting overall profitability.
  • The company’s cash on hand was relatively low at $1.1 million, though it has an undrawn credit facility of $3.2 million.
  • There is a noted seasonality in the Benchtop NMR business, with Q3 expected to be softer due to academic market slowdowns.
  • The company continues to focus on cost reductions, indicating ongoing challenges in aligning resources and reducing fixed costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the persistence of being EBITDA positive over the next couple of quarters?
A: Randall McRae, CFO: We had a medical imaging sale this quarter, which tends to be lighter on margin. However, the Benchtop NMR and security services businesses are performing well. We believe we can maintain momentum in Benchtop NMR and continue to grow the top line in security services. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO: Our costs in Q3 and Q4 will be substantially lower than in Q1 and Q2. I feel confident that the second half of the year will be better than the first half.

Q: What level of revenue is needed to achieve true cash flow positive and net income positive?
A: Randall McRae, CFO: We have generated strong positive operating cash flow for the first six months. To cover costs, we need mid-six figures. For positive cash flow, we need several million more in top-line revenue. The revenue mix is crucial, as security services have a higher impact on cash flow. We are also focused on efficiency and cost management to achieve this goal.

Q: Can you provide more details on the Benchtop NMR business and upcoming product launches?
A: Sean Krakiwsky, CEO: We have strengthened our sales pipeline through lead generation, expanding our direct sales organization, and digital marketing. We expect the second half of the year to be stronger. We are also working on value-added partnerships and regulatory tailwinds. We will announce a new product targeting the mid-range market, which is expected to drive volumes and growth.

Q: What are your target gross margins for the services business?
A: Randall McRae, CFO: We are targeting 25%-plus EBITDA margins and 30%-plus gross margins for the services business. We are not done growing and optimizing efficiency to achieve these targets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of the medical MRI sales and the outlook for Q3 and Q4?
A: Randall McRae, CFO: Medical imaging sales are lumpy and have a smaller contribution to EBITDA. However, Benchtop NMR and security services are performing well. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO: We have many ways to win, including revenue growth and margin expansion. I feel confident about Q3 and Q4, with proprietary MRI products and interesting partnering activities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.