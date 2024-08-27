Full Year 2024 Worley Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Worley fiscal year 2024 results call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Robert Ashton - Worley Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome, and thank you for joining our full year results today. I'm delighted to be able to present these with Tiernan O'Rourke, many of you who will -- you will know Tiernan, our CFO. So on the call today, I plan to provide an overview of the business performance and the strategic progress we've made over the last year, and then Tin will add further detail on the full year results before I conclude with the outlook, and then after that, we'll open for any questions.



So just turning to slide 2 and acknowledgment of country. I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on