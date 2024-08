Aug 28, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Fei Luo

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Akash Bedi

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer - North America, Europe, Middle East & India

* Yidong Wang

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

* Joy Tsai

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd - Director, Investor Relations



Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2024 interim results presentation for Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited. Joining us today is Mr. Lou Fei, Chairman; Mr. Akash Bedi, group CEO, and CEO of North America, Europe, Middle East and India; Mr. Jason Wang, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Joy Tsai, Investor Relations Director.; Ms. (inaudible)