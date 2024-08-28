Q2 2024 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning! And welcome to Foot Locker's second quarter 2024 financial results conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views or future events and financial performance. Management undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which are based on any assumptions and factors, including the effects of global, economic, and market conditions, currency fluctuations, customer preferences, and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's press releases and reports filed with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K or Form 10-Q.



Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in those forward-looking statements. Please note this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Higginbotham, Senior Vice President, FP&A, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.



