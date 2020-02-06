Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $5.30 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.55 Billion

Net Sales of $2.6 Billion and EPS of $5.30 Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Net Sales: $2.55 billion, slightly below the estimated $2.62 billion, reflecting a modest increase from $2.53 billion in the year-ago quarter.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 1.2%, compared to an 8.0% increase in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $252.6 million, translating to $5.30 per diluted share, down from $300.1 million or $6.02 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: 38.3%, a decline from 39.3% in the same quarter last year.
  • Store Count: Opened 17 new stores, bringing the total to 1,411 stores at the end of the second quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 549,852 shares at a cost of $212.3 million during the second quarter.
  • Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Updated net sales guidance to $11.0 billion to $11.2 billion, down from the previous range of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion.
On August 29, 2024, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with 1,385 stores and a partnership with Target, reported net sales of $2.6 billion and earnings per diluted share of $5.30, missing analyst estimates of $2.617 billion in revenue and $5.55 in EPS.

Company Overview

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) operates 1,411 stores across the US, offering a wide range of beauty products including makeup, fragrances, skincare, and hair care. The company also provides salon services in all its stores. Founded in 1990 and based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Ulta Beauty has established itself as a premier beauty destination.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) reported net sales of $2.552 billion, a slight increase from $2.530 billion in the same period last year. However, comparable sales decreased by 1.2%, a significant drop from the 8.0% increase in the year-ago quarter. The company attributed this decline to various factors impacting store performance.

“While we are encouraged by many positive indicators across our business, our second quarter performance did not meet our expectations, driven primarily by a decline in comparable store sales. We are clear about the factors that adversely impacted our store performance, and we have actions underway to address the trends,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a gross profit margin of 38.3%, although this was down from 39.3% in the same quarter last year. Operating income as a percentage of net sales also decreased to 12.9% from 15.5%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $2.552 billion $2.530 billion
Gross Profit Margin 38.3% 39.3%
Operating Income Margin 12.9% 15.5%
Diluted EPS $5.30 $6.02

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of the end of the second quarter, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents totaling $414.0 million. Merchandise inventories increased by 10.1% to $2.0 billion, primarily due to new brand launches and the opening of a new market fulfillment center. The company repurchased 549,852 shares of its common stock at a cost of $212.3 million during the quarter.

Store Update

During the second quarter, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) opened 17 new stores, relocated one store, remodeled nine stores, and closed one store. The company now operates 1,411 stores totaling 14.8 million square feet.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) has updated its full-year expectations, now projecting net sales between $11.0 billion and $11.2 billion, down from the previous range of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion. Comparable sales are expected to range from -2% to 0%, and diluted earnings per share are forecasted to be between $22.60 and $23.50.

