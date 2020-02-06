Domo Inc (DOMO) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $78.4M, EPS Misses at -$0.51

Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Overview

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $78.4 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $76.60 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $70.9 million.
  • Billings: $68.6 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $19.5 million, with a GAAP net loss per share of $0.51.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Negative $5.6 million.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash: $55.7 million as of July 31, 2024.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $358.9 million as of July 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Domo Inc (DOMO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Domo Inc provides a cloud-based platform that digitally connects all the data, systems, and people in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights and allowing them to manage their business from their smartphones. The company offers its platform as a subscription-based service, deriving revenue from subscriptions and professional services.

Performance and Challenges

Domo Inc reported total revenue of $78.4 million for Q2 FY2025, a slight decrease of 2% year over year but surpassing the analyst estimate of $76.60 million. However, the company faced challenges with a GAAP net loss of $19.5 million, translating to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.51, which missed the analyst estimate of -$0.37 per share. The subscription revenue stood at $70.9 million, while billings were $68.6 million, a 3% decrease year over year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Domo Inc achieved several milestones. The company reported Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) of $358.9 million as of July 31, 2024. Additionally, Domo Inc was recognized as a leader in multiple industry reports, including Nucleus Research’s 2024 Business Intelligence and Analytics Technology Value Matrix and Dresner Advisory Services’ 2024 Collective Insights report.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $78.4 million $79.7 million
Subscription Revenue $70.9 million $71.2 million
Billings $68.6 million $70.6 million
GAAP Net Loss $19.5 million $16.1 million
Non-GAAP Net Loss $2.7 million $0.8 million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $55.7 million $63.9 million

Income Statement Highlights

Domo Inc's gross profit for Q2 FY2025 was $58.3 million, down from $60.6 million in the same period last year. The company's GAAP operating margin decreased by 5 percentage points year over year, while the non-GAAP operating margin decreased by 3 percentage points. The adjusted free cash flow was negative $5.6 million, indicating a challenging cash flow situation.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, Domo Inc had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $55.7 million, down from $60.9 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The company's total liabilities stood at $364.1 million, with a stockholders' deficit of $166.4 million.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We've made great progress with ecosystem partnerships and consumption customers in Q2, and are already seeing these strategic initiatives deliver exciting new opportunities for Domo,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We are now better positioned than ever to compete in today’s data and AI landscape, and I’m incredibly optimistic about our future.”

Analysis

Domo Inc's performance in Q2 FY2025 shows a mixed bag of achievements and challenges. While the company managed to beat revenue estimates, the higher-than-expected net loss per share indicates ongoing financial struggles. The decrease in billings and the negative free cash flow are areas of concern that investors should monitor closely. However, the company's recognition as a leader in various industry reports and its strategic initiatives in ecosystem partnerships provide a positive outlook for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Domo Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.