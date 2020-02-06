Li Auto (LI) Stock Surges on Analyst Upgrades

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

```html

Li Auto (LI, Financial) saw a significant surge of 10.62% today, driven by several positive analyst notes. This impressive rise comes after a sharp 16% drop following the company's second-quarter earnings report.

Despite meeting consensus estimates for revenue and beating estimates for net income, initial investor sentiment was negative. However, analysts were quick to come to Li Auto's defense. Citigroup's Jeff Chung reiterated his buy recommendation and maintained a $26.20 price target for the stock, highlighting Li Auto's leadership in the extended range electric vehicle (EREV) market in China and its potential in the high-end SUV segment.

From a valuation perspective, Li Auto (LI, Financial) offers intriguing metrics. The company currently trades at a price of $19.69 with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.91. The GF Value places Li Auto as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," indicating a fair value of $78.6. For more details on GF Value, please visit GF Value.

Li Auto's (LI, Financial) strong financials reflect its robust position. The company has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.18 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.02, both close to their 5-year lows. The stock also exhibits strong financial strength, with an Altman Z-Score of 2.53, placing it in the grey area, and an Interest Coverage ratio of 54.22, indicating a stable financial situation. Additionally, the company has reported an EBITDA growth of 289.5% year-over-year, showing significant operational improvement.

However, there are some warning signs. The Beneish M-Score of -0.49 suggests potential financial manipulations, and the company's long-term debt issuance over the past three years raises some concerns. Despite these, the financial outlook remains positive with the company holding enough cash to cover its debts.

In summary, while Li Auto (LI, Financial) has experienced volatility in its stock price, positive analyst outlooks and robust financial metrics indicate potential for future growth. Investors should be mindful of the financial warnings but can also find value in the company's strong market position and growth potential.

```

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.