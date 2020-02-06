Li Auto (LI) Stock Surges on Analyst Upgrades

```html

Li Auto (LI, Financial) saw a significant surge of 10.62% today, driven by several positive analyst notes. This impressive rise comes after a sharp 16% drop following the company's second-quarter earnings report.

Despite meeting consensus estimates for revenue and beating estimates for net income, initial investor sentiment was negative. However, analysts were quick to come to Li Auto's defense. Citigroup's Jeff Chung reiterated his buy recommendation and maintained a $26.20 price target for the stock, highlighting Li Auto's leadership in the extended range electric vehicle (EREV) market in China and its potential in the high-end SUV segment.

From a valuation perspective, Li Auto (LI, Financial) offers intriguing metrics. The company currently trades at a price of $19.69 with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.91. The GF Value places Li Auto as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice," indicating a fair value of $78.6. For more details on GF Value, please visit GF Value.

Li Auto's (LI, Financial) strong financials reflect its robust position. The company has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.18 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.02, both close to their 5-year lows. The stock also exhibits strong financial strength, with an Altman Z-Score of 2.53, placing it in the grey area, and an Interest Coverage ratio of 54.22, indicating a stable financial situation. Additionally, the company has reported an EBITDA growth of 289.5% year-over-year, showing significant operational improvement.

However, there are some warning signs. The Beneish M-Score of -0.49 suggests potential financial manipulations, and the company's long-term debt issuance over the past three years raises some concerns. Despite these, the financial outlook remains positive with the company holding enough cash to cover its debts.

In summary, while Li Auto (LI, Financial) has experienced volatility in its stock price, positive analyst outlooks and robust financial metrics indicate potential for future growth. Investors should be mindful of the financial warnings but can also find value in the company's strong market position and growth potential.

```