Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.50, Revenue Hits $1.1 Billion

Record Net Sales and Improved Profitability Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Achieved record second quarter net sales of $1.1 billion, up 21% year-over-year, meeting analyst estimates of $1.1 billion.
  • Comparable Sales: Increased by 18%, driven by broad-based growth across regions and brands.
  • Operating Income: Reached a record second quarter operating income of $176 million, significantly higher than last year's $90 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported net income per diluted share of $2.50, compared to $1.10 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit Rate: Improved to 64.9%, up approximately 240 basis points from last year.
  • Operating Margin: Expanded by 590 basis points to 15.5%, reflecting enhanced profitability.
  • Liquidity: Strengthened balance sheet with liquidity of $1.2 billion, including cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. The specialty retailer, known for its casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories, reported record net sales and significant growth across its brands and regions.

Company Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through its stores and websites, including the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. While most stores are in the United States, the company also has a presence in Canada, Europe, and Asia. Abercrombie ships to over 100 countries via its websites and sources its merchandise primarily from Asia and Central America. The company supports its North American operations with two distribution centers in Ohio and uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Performance Highlights

Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported record second-quarter net sales of $1.1 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year, with comparable sales growth of 18%. The company's operating margin expanded by 590 basis points to 15.5%, resulting in a record second-quarter operating income of $176 million. The balance sheet was further strengthened with the redemption of all outstanding 8.75% senior secured notes and an amendment and extension of the ABL Facility, resulting in liquidity of $1.2 billion.

"Our team continued to execute at a very high level in the second quarter, resulting in better than expected sales growth and profitability. The strength of our brand portfolio and improvements we’ve made in global capabilities resulted in broad-based growth across regions, brands and channels," said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

The company's net income per diluted share for the second quarter was $2.50, compared to $1.10 in the same period last year. This performance was driven by a gross profit rate of 64.9%, up approximately 240 basis points from the previous year. Operating expenses, excluding other operating income, net, were $561 million, compared to $497 million last year, with operating expenses as a percentage of sales improving to 49.4% from 53.2% last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $1.1 billion $935 million 21%
Operating Income $176 million $90 million 95.6%
Net Income per Diluted Share $2.50 $1.10 127.3%

Segment and Brand Performance

Net sales by segment and brand for the second quarter were as follows:

Segment Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Americas $901 million $731 million 23%
EMEA $200 million $172 million 16%
APAC $33 million $32 million 3%
Brand Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Abercrombie $582 million $463 million 26%
Hollister $552 million $473 million 17%

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of August 3, 2024, Abercrombie & Fitch Co had cash and equivalents of $738 million, compared to $617 million as of July 29, 2023. Inventories stood at $540 million, up from $493 million in the previous year. The company had no long-term gross borrowings, having redeemed all its outstanding senior secured notes. Liquidity, comprising cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, was approximately $1.2 billion.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the year-to-date period ended August 3, 2024, the company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $260 million, net cash used for investing activities of $97 million, and net cash used for financing activities of $327 million. During the second quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch Co repurchased 84,054 shares for approximately $15 million, with $202 million remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in November 2021.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Outlook

Abercrombie & Fitch Co has increased its full-year outlook, now expecting net sales growth in the range of 12% to 13% and an operating margin of 14% to 15%. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company anticipates net sales growth in the low double-digits and an operating margin of 13% to 14%.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release () from Abercrombie & Fitch Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.