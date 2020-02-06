MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc Q4 Earnings: EPS of ($0.49), Revenue of $67.2M Beats Estimates

Challenging Economic Environment Impacts Performance

Summary
  • Net Sales: $67.2 million for Q4, down 59.7% year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $63.09 million.
  • Net Loss: ($8.1) million from continuing operations for Q4, or ($0.49) per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $0.8 million for Q4, down 97.4% from the prior-year period.
  • Full Year Net Sales: $366.6 million, down 44.6% from the prior year, surpassing the estimated $362.47 million.
  • Full Year Net Income: $8.7 million from continuing operations, or $0.51 per diluted share.
  • Cash and Investments: Ended the year with $86.2 million in cash and investments, and total debt of $49.3 million.
  • Share Repurchases: $4.5 million during Q4 and $16.3 million for the full year.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats, operating primarily in North America through its three brand-specific segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest.

Fourth Quarter Overview

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc reported net sales of $67.2 million for the fourth quarter, a significant decline of 59.7% from the prior-year period. The company faced non-cash impairment charges of $9.8 million related to its Aviara segment, leading to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million, down 97.4% from the prior-year period.

Full Year Overview

For the full fiscal year 2024, net sales were $366.6 million, down 44.6% from the previous year. Net income from continuing operations was $8.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $32.9 million, a decrease of 74.9% from the prior year. The company ended the year with cash and investments of $86.2 million and total debt of $49.3 million.

Performance and Challenges

The significant decline in net sales and profitability was attributed to lower unit volume, unfavorable model mix and options, and increased dealer incentives. Elevated interest rates and competitor dealer disruptions also contributed to above-optimal inventory levels and increased carrying costs for dealers. Despite these challenges, the company executed strategic and operational priorities, including destocking field inventory levels and advancing consumer-centric initiatives.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenging environment, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc managed to return capital to shareholders with share repurchases of $4.5 million during the fourth quarter and $16.3 million for the full year. The company maintained a strong financial position, providing flexibility to pursue strategic initiatives and investments in innovation, product, and brand development.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Net Sales $67.2M $166.6M $366.6M $662.0M
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations ($8.1M) $23.1M $8.7M $90.5M
Adjusted EBITDA $0.8M $32.7M $32.9M $131.5M
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share ($0.49) $1.37 $0.51 $5.35

Commentary

"MasterCraft delivered results ahead of our latest expectations as we navigated a challenging economic environment and a highly competitive retail landscape during the fourth quarter and fiscal year. We executed well against our strategic and operational priorities during the year as we destocked field inventory levels, advanced consumer-centric initiatives, and returned capital to shareholders, all while optimizing profitability and cash flow." - Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer

Analysis

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc's performance in fiscal 2024 reflects the broader challenges faced by the recreational powerboat industry, including economic uncertainty and competitive pressures. The company's strategic focus on dealer health and inventory management is crucial for long-term stability. However, the significant declines in sales and profitability highlight the need for continued adaptation and innovation to navigate the current market conditions.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial statements, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc for further details.

