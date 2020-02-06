Catalent Inc (CTLT) Q4'24 Earnings: EPS of $0.13 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.30 Billion

Strong Q4 Performance with Significant Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.30 billion for Q4'24, up 23% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.224 billion.
  • Net Earnings: $23 million for Q4'24, compared to a net loss of $110 million in Q4'23.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.13 for Q4'24, compared to a loss of $0.59 per share in Q4'23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $305 million for Q4'24, a 150% increase from $122 million in Q4'23.
  • Fiscal Year Revenue: $4.38 billion for FY'24, a 3% increase from FY'23, surpassing analyst estimates of $4.309 billion.
  • Fiscal Year Net Loss: $(1.04) billion for FY'24, reflecting significant non-cash goodwill impairment charges.
  • Free Cash Flow: Positive free cash flow exceeding $100 million in the last three months of FY'24.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Catalent Inc (CTLT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. Catalent, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), operates across four segments: biologics, softgel and oral technologies, oral and specialty delivery, and clinical supply services. The company primarily generates revenue through long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers, offering a range of development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products.

Performance and Challenges

Catalent Inc (CTLT, Financial) reported a robust fourth quarter with net revenue of $1.30 billion, marking a 23% increase as reported, or 24% in constant currency, compared to Q4'23. Excluding COVID-related revenue, the net revenue increased by 29% year-over-year. However, the fiscal year 2024 net revenue saw a modest increase of 3% as reported, or 2% in constant currency, compared to fiscal 2023. The company faced challenges with a fiscal 2024 net loss of $(1.04) billion, highlighting the impact of non-cash goodwill impairment charges and other restructuring costs.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Catalent achieved significant financial milestones. The Q4'24 Adjusted EBITDA was $305 million, a 150% increase from Q4'23, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management. For the fiscal year 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $703 million, a slight increase of 1% as reported. These achievements are crucial for Catalent as they indicate the company's ability to generate cash flow and maintain financial stability amidst a competitive industry landscape.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4'24 Q4'23 Change
Net Revenue $1.30 billion $1.06 billion 23%
Net Earnings $23 million $(110) million N/A
Adjusted EBITDA $305 million $122 million 150%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Catalent reported total debt of $4.91 billion, with total debt net of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at $4.62 billion. The company's net leverage ratio stood at 6.6x, consistent with the previous year, indicating a stable financial position despite the high leverage.

Segment Performance

Segment Net Revenue (Q4'24) Net Revenue (Q4'23) Change
Biologics $605 million $400 million 51%
Pharma and Consumer Health $697 million $655 million 6%

Commentary and Analysis

“I am pleased to report that Catalent ended our fiscal 2024 in a strong position, including growing non-COVID revenue by nearly 30% in the fourth quarter and, as we had forecasted a year ago, exiting fiscal 2024 with company-wide adjusted EBITDA margin closer to historical levels,” said Alessandro Maselli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent, Inc.

The significant growth in the Biologics segment, with a 51% increase in net revenue, underscores Catalent's strategic focus on high-growth areas within the pharmaceutical industry. The Pharma and Consumer Health segment also showed steady growth, contributing to the overall positive performance.

Conclusion

Catalent Inc (CTLT, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth in its Q4 and fiscal 2024 performance, surpassing analyst estimates. The company's ability to navigate challenges and achieve significant financial milestones positions it well for future growth, especially with the pending transaction with Novo Holdings. For more detailed insights and financial data, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Catalent Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.