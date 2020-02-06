Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.30 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.51 Billion

Revenue and EPS Surpass Expectations Amidst Robust Growth

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.51 billion, up 12% year-over-year, above the estimated $1.482 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.30, showing significant growth from $1.03 in the previous year.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin increased to 23%, up 4 percentage points from the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $203 million, an increase of $75 million year-over-year.
  • Billings: Increased 13% to $1.24 billion, reflecting strong business momentum.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations: Current RPO grew 11% year-over-year to $3.9 billion.
  • Geographic Revenue Growth: Americas up 12%, EMEA up 13%, and APAC up 9% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 29, 2024, Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, showcasing impressive financial results that exceeded analyst estimates. Founded in 1982, Autodesk is a leading application software company serving industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. The company boasts over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Performance and Challenges

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) reported a total revenue of $1.51 billion for Q2 FY2025, marking a 12% increase from the same period last year. This performance is significant as it highlights the company's ability to capitalize on long-term growth trends, including global reconstruction and infrastructure development. However, the company continues to face macroeconomic, policy, and geopolitical challenges that could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the software industry where consistent growth and high margins are crucial. Autodesk's GAAP operating margin increased by 4 percentage points to 23%, while the non-GAAP operating margin rose by 1 percentage point to 37%. These improvements underscore the company's operational efficiency and strategic focus.

Key Financial Metrics

Autodesk's income statement reveals a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.15, both surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.16. The company's cash flow from operating activities was $212 million, with a free cash flow of $203 million, reflecting a robust financial position.

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024 Change
Total Revenue $1.51 billion $1.345 billion 12%
GAAP Operating Margin 23% 19% 4 pp
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 37% 36% 1 pp
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.30 $1.03 26%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $2.15 $1.91 13%
Free Cash Flow $203 million $128 million 59%

Commentary and Analysis

"Autodesk continues to generate strong and sustained momentum both in absolute terms and relative to peers. Our success is fueled by our ability to capitalize on the attractive long-term growth trends we're seeing, including increases in global reconstruction and infrastructure," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO.

Interim CFO Betsy Rafael added, "Given our sustained momentum in the second quarter, and smooth launch of the new transaction model in North America, we are raising the mid-points of our billings, revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow guidance ranges."

Geographic and Product Revenue

Autodesk's revenue growth was broad-based across geographic regions and product families. The Americas contributed $662 million, EMEA $570 million, and APAC $273 million. The Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) segment generated $713 million, while AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT brought in $389 million.

Conclusion

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 FY2025, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing robust growth across various metrics. The company's strategic focus and operational efficiency continue to drive its success, making it a compelling consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Autodesk Inc for further details.

