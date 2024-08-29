Full Year 2024 IDP Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / NTS GMT

Tennealle O'Shannessy - IDP Education Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. I'm joined today by Craig Mackey, who as you all know is our Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. As we announced in late March, we have appointed Kate Koch as CFO. We look forward to Kate commencing with us in early October as planned.



We're pleased today to be presenting our financial year '24 results. Craig and I will be taking you through these results by referring to the presentation we lodged with the exchange this morning. We'll talk in detail to the operational and financial outcomes for FY24.



We'll refresh you on the dynamics in the industry and our strategy to maximize IDP's growth and leadership position. And at the end of the presentation, we will, of course, be happy to take questions as usual.



Okay, let's get into it. Turning now to slide 5 of the investor presentation. We're proud of the results for our FY24, which we believe showed a strong set of numbers and