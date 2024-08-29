Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Westgold Resources full-year results conference call. Your speakers for today are Wayne Bramwell, Managing Director; and Tommy Heng, Chief Financial Officer.
I'll now hand over to Wayne to commence the call.
Wayne Bramwell - Westgold Resources Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you very much, Shane. Straight to slide 5, FY24 year in review. What a year it has been for Westgold. The transformation of the business continued, and we have returned the business to meaningful profitability through the delivery of safe and profitable ounces.
The graph on the left depicts just how far we've come in what is a very short space of time. $95 million profit this year is a fantastic achievement and testament to the efforts of our teams. Key to this, of course, has been our focus on focus on safety, which has seen continued improvement.
The improvement in our safety culture has come hand-in-hand with changes to our organizational culture more broadly, a culture
Full Year 2024 Westgold Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...