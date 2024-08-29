Full Year 2024 Westgold Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Westgold Resources full-year results conference call. Your speakers for today are Wayne Bramwell, Managing Director; and Tommy Heng, Chief Financial Officer.







Wayne Bramwell - Westgold Resources Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you very much, Shane. Straight to slide 5, FY24 year in review. What a year it has been for Westgold. The transformation of the business continued, and we have returned the business to meaningful profitability through the delivery of safe and profitable ounces.



The graph on the left depicts just how far we've come in what is a very short space of time. $95 million profit this year is a fantastic achievement and testament to the efforts of our teams. Key to this, of course, has been our focus on focus on safety, which has seen continued improvement.



The improvement in our safety culture has come hand-in-hand with changes to our organizational culture more broadly, a culture