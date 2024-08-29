Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT
Raymond van Hulst - Omni Bridgeway Limited - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, and good morning. My name is Raymond van Hulst, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Welcome to Omni Bridgeway's full-year results for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024. Joining me today are Guillaume Leger, Global Chief Financial Officer; Jeremy Sambrook, Global General Counsel and Company Secretary; and Nathan Kandapper, our new Global Head of Investor Relations.
I took over as CEO 10 months ago, on the commitment to implement significant changes towards increasing and reporting shareholder value, increasing cost coverage, transitioning to fair value, and improving our disclosures. Today, we will provide an update of our progress against this commitment.
In addition to the progress on the transition, I am generally pleased with our investment performance metrics for the full year as the portfolio's performance in the second half surpassed the already strong investment results we reported for the first half.
In this results presentation, we will cover the
Full Year 2024 Omni Bridgeway Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
