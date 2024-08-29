Full Year 2024 Perpetual Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Perpetual full-year results briefing 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Head of Investor Relations, Susie Reinhardt. Please go ahead.



Susie Reinhardt - Perpetual Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Perpetual's full-year 2024 results briefing. Before we begin today, we would like to acknowledge the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we present from today here in Sydney, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters, and community. We pay our respects to Australia's first peoples and to their elders past and present.



We would also like to extend our respect and welcome to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people who are listening in today and acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which you all work today.

