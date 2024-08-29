Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Allan Savins - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Allan Savins, and I'm the CEO of BNK Banking Corporation, and together with Stephen Kinsella, our CFO, we're very pleased to take you through a full year FY24 results. Next slide, please.



Agenda for today. I'll provide the FY24 results overview. Stephen Kinsella will address the financial results in more detail, and I'll conclude the cover strategy and outlook. (Event Instructions) Next slide, please. We do encourage you to download the presentation from the ASX and review the disclaimer at your convenience. Next slide, please.



FY24 results overview. Next slide, please. BNK is my solid strategic progress in the 2024 financial year despite facing intense competition and inflation inflationary pressures. Our purpose-driven strategy to focus on high margin and capital-efficient assets, coupled with disciplined cost control, is gaining traction. We have demonstrated that our emphasis on high margin assets reduces the need to solely pursue,