Full Year 2024 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Filip Kidon - Qantas Airways Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Welcome to the 2024 Qantas full year results investor and analyst briefing. My name is Filip Kidon, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the Qantas Group. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to elders past and present,



I'll now hand over to Vanessa Hudson, our CEO, to take you through the results. Thank you.



Vanessa Hudson - Qantas Airways Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Thanks, Fil, and good morning, everyone. Good morning to those online and also those that are here in the room. Thank you for joining us for what is the full year 2024 investor and analyst briefing. I'm joined here by Rob Marcolina, who is the Chief Financial Officer. He will assist me in talking through the results, but also, we have in the room Qantas Group leadership team. So let me just introduce you.



We have Stephanie Tully who is the CEO of Jetstar. We have Markus