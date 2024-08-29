Full Year 2024 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Brett Charlton - McPherson's Ltd-Chief Executive Officer - Managing Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for McPherson's FY24 results. I'm Brett Charlton, I'm the CEO of McPherson's, and I'm joined today by our CFO, Mark Sherwin, who started with us in May of this year.



Please note the disclaimer at the start of this presentation, and I'll now take you through the presentation itself. Starting with the results this has been a year of good progress on our transformation. We've taken the logical steps to reset the business with the goal of returning to sustainable profits and increased shareholder returns.



Before I go through the results though, I want to discuss where we started less than 12 months ago and why there was so much of an imperative to transform at McPherson's. When I came McPherson's, one of the most important things we identified as a new management team was that the business had become dependent on variables beyond its control.



Whether that the commodity price cycles foreign exchange rates are