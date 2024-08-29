Full Year 2024 Wesfarmers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Robert Scott - Wesfarmers Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thanks very much, and hi, everyone. Welcome to our 2024 full-year results briefing. In Perth, today, I'm joined by our divisional managing directors and our CFO, Anthony Gianotti. As we ordinarily do, I'll give an overview of the group's performance for the year, provide some comments on the portfolio, and then Anthony will provide more detail on the financial performance. I'll conclude with some comments on current market conditions and the outlook for the group. And then the divisional managing directors, Anthony, and I would welcome any questions that you may have.



So starting on