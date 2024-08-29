Q2 2024 Horisont Energi AS Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Bjorgulf Eidesen - Horisont Energi AS - Co-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning and welcome to the second quarter presentation for Horisont Energi. My name BjÃ¸rgulf HaukelidsÃ¦ter Eidesen, I'm one of the two co-CEOs of Horisont Energi. With many of my (inaudible)



Siri Melberg - Horisont Energi AS - Head of branding & communication



Siri Melberg, responsible for branding and communication of Horisont Energi.



Leiv Kallestad - Horisont Energi AS - Co-Chief Executive Officer



(multiple speakers) My name is Leiv Kallestad, I'm the other Co-CEO in Horsont. I will take you through the introductions and the first couple of slides. And then BjÃ¸rgulf and I will present the message to be (technical difficulty) today between ourselves as we go forward. You've seen this slide before. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on this, but since we introduced the BU structure internally in the company, we have been working along these lines. And we have been pushing the Barents Blue projects for Clean Ammonia in the Barents Sea. We