Full Year 2024 Pernod Ricard SA Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Good morning, everyone. We're very pleased to welcome you at our fiscal year 2024 full-year sales and results presentation. Alexandre and HÃ©lÃ¨ne will take you through the slides, and then we will follow up with a Q&A session. Alexandre, it's to you.
Alexandre Ricard - Pernod Ricard SA - Chairman of the Board, CEO, Member of the Executive Board, & Member of the Executive Committee
Great. Well, thank you, and good morning to all. I really hope you had a great sportive summer. So let's directly dive into our fiscal year '24 sales and results. So we've had a robust performance in what we can qualify a normalizing spirits market with organic net sales broadly stable at minus 1%, which would have been plus 1% excluding the exit from Russia. Has a very strong performance in many mature and emerging markets, offset still normalizing United States and a weak China.
We've experienced sequential volume recovery throughout the second half of our fiscal year in most markets. Pricing, operational efficiencies, and cost discipline have led to organic gross
