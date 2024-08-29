Q2 2024 Eolus Vind AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Witalisson - Eolus Vind AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Hi, all, and welcome to Elous's presentation of the Q2 report 2024. Elous is a developer of the renewable energy projects within solar and energy storage. Our activities are based on close to 35 years of experience from the industry with more than a 140 skilled and committed employees covering our operations in seven countries in Europe and the North America. And we have a portfolio of about 250 projects with the potential of the 28 gigawatt.



Our business model is to develop and sell renewable energy projects to utilities and financial investors would construct the projects on behalf of the customers. And we're often also entrusted by our customers to perform long-term technical and commercial asset management services for their operating assets.



So currently, we also have the 967 megawatts under it as it matter. And our portfolio was more more or less stable during Q2 and amounted to 28.4 gigawatts currently of roughly half of the of the projects are located in Sweden and the 20% each in