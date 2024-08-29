Q2 2024 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Julian Mahlert - Adler Group SA - Head of IR & Public Relations



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us here today for the Adler Group H1 2024 results call. Along with along with me, as always, we have our CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin; and our CFO, Thomas Echelmeyer, will now guide us through today's presentation.



Please note that this call will be recorded and made available on the company's website where you can also download today's presentation.



Thierry Beaudemoulin - Adler Group SA - Chief Executive Officer and Daily Manager, Director



Thank you, Julian. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us here today. Let's start with the restructuring plan update on page 4. You will recognize this slide from our Q1 results presentation. It summarizes the key pillar of our comprehensive recapitalization that we agreed with our bondholders in May this year. The message remains the same.