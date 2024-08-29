Aug 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Jon Harris - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome to Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd 2024 half year results, my name is Jon Harris and I'm the CEO. Today, I'm joined by Gabriel Papineau-Legris, our CFO, will be taking you through our financial performance. And we're also joined by Gulf Keystone's COO, John Hulme; and also our Head of Investor Relations, Aaron Clark.



Over the next few slides will run through our operational and financial performance for the first half of 2024 and the outlook for the remainder of the year. Following that, we will open up the line for questions.



Next slide, please. We delivered a solid operational and financial performance in the first half of 2024, facilitated by our continued focus on safe operations with no lost time incidents for over 590 days, robust local sales volumes with gross average production of over 41,000