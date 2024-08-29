Aug 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Magdalena Komaracka - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - Director, IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we'll discuss the results of PZU for the first half of the year and the Q2 of 2024. The Chair will be Artur Olech, CEO of PZU SA; Jaroslaw Mastalerz, CEO of PZU Å»ycie; and Tomasz Kulik, CFO of the PZU Group.



Artur Olech - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to this meeting we just hold on a regular basis. Now the Q2 is already over so we will share with you the results. And also we will discuss it for the almost 6 months. So that is the second meeting -- was this makeup of leadership, and this is already after the procedure with the regulator.



We are a bit stressed, of course, but hopefully, we will be able to go after the change. Let me mention the most important figures. So these are the most important figures in results. So revenues on sales and insurance, which was over PLN14.3 billion which is an increase of about 10%, PLN1.3 billion over out from last year. Profitability is also very good,