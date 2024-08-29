Q3 2024 EQB Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

EQB's earnings call for the third quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 29, 2024.



Mike Rizvanovic, Managing Director of Investor Relations for EQB.



Mike Rizvanovic - EQB Inc - Managing Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, Ludy, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQB's Q3 fiscal 2024 earnings call.



Your host today will be Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Marlene Lenarduzzi, EQB's Chief Risk Officer, will be available for the Q&A portion of this call.



For those on the phone lines only, we encourage you to also log into our webcast to view our presentation, which may be referenced during the prepared remarks. On slide 2 of our presentation, you'll find EQB's caution regarding forward-looking statements as well as the use of non-IFRS measures. All figures referenced today are on an adjusted basis where applicable