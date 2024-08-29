Q1 2025 Systemair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Anders Ulff - Systemair AB - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody. Thank you very much for calling in to our Q1 presentation. Me and Roland are sitting here today in Skinnskatteberg in a beautiful weather. We can almost promise that when we are hosting also our Annual General Meeting here today at 3:00.



Maybe next year, you will be able to participate. You will find a presentation then on the Investor Relations page under Reports and Presentation of course. So by that, I hand over to Roland.



Roland Kasper - Systemair AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Anders, and hello, and welcome, everyone, to our quarter one report. Without further ado, let me just jump into the report by switching to the second