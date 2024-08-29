Aug 29, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Aurora Mobile second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Rene Vanguestaine. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Bong Shan-Nen - Aurora Mobile Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Rene, go ahead.
Rene Vanguestaine. Aurora Mobile Ltd-IR
Shan-Nen, we can start?
Bong Shan-Nen - Aurora Mobile Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
Yes, yes, go to the statement.
Rene Vanguestaine. Aurora Mobile Ltd-IR
Heidi, go ahead. Hello, thank you. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Aurora Mobile's earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on the IR website at ir.jiguang.cn. On the call today are Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Shan-Nen
Q2 2024 Aurora Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...