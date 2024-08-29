Aug 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Christoph Bast - Delivery Hero SE - Head of Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome, everyone. Thank you very much for joining our Q2 2024 earnings call. We would like to remind you that this call is being webcast, and a replay will be available later today on our website.



With me today, we have Niklas Oestberg, CEO, and Marie-Anne Popp, Interim CFO of Delivery Hero, who will take us through the most relevant aspects of Q2 performance and also the half year financial statements. After that, we look forward to answering your questions.



And now let me hand over to you, Niklas.



Niklas Oestberg - Delivery Hero SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thanks, Christoph. Hey, everyone, and thanks for listening in. Today, I'd like to start off by sharing my gratitude to the full Delivery Hero team. Last 6 months, many of us, including myself, have been working incredibly hard. And as you can remember, we had a great Q1 where we outgrew our comparisons in almost every market. But as we highlighted in our last trading update, we had