Q3 2024 Photronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Photronics Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded on Thursday, August 29, 2024.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Eric Rivera, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Eric Rivera - Photronics Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our review of Photronics' fiscal 2024 third quarter results. Joining me this morning are Frank Lee, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Progler, our Chief Technology Officer. The press release we issued earlier this morning together with the presentation material that accompanies our remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our web page.



Comments made by any participants on today's call may include forward-looking statements that include such words as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast and in our view. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of risks,