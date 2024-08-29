Q3 2024 Greif Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Bill DâOnofrio - Greif Inc - Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations



Thank you and good day, everyone, and welcome to Greif fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. During the call today are Chief Executive Officer Ole Rosgaard, who will provide you an update on current business trends as well as the latest updates on our ongoing operating model change, which will be a focal point of our upcoming Investor Day on December 11, our Chief Financial Officer, Larry Hilsheimer, will provide an overview of our third quarter financial results and our fiscal full year guidance.



