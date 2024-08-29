Q2 2025 Titan Machinery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to Titan Machinery's Second Quarter Fiscal '25 earnings conference call. On today's call from the company are Bryan Knutson, President and CEO; and Bo Larsen, CFO.



In addition, we're providing a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks, which can also be found on Titan's Investor Relations website directly below the webcast information in the middle of the page. We'd like to remind everyone that the prepared