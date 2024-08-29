Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy Oxley - Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's fiscal fourth quarter and full year performance for 2024. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live, will also be archived on our website for future listening. With me on this morning's call is Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, who will begin with an overview of our operational performance from the fourth quarter and full year.
I will then discuss our financial performance. Then Brad will provide some closing remarks before we open the call for questions. Before we begin, we'd like to remind participants
Q4 2024 Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...