Q2 2024 Destination XL Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Destination XL Group, Inc. second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call.



Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Shelly Mokas, Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance at DXC.



Please go ahead, Shelly.



Shelly Mokas - Destination XL Group - Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Destination XL Group's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.



On our call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Kanter, and our Chief Financial Officer. Peter Stratton.



During today's call, we will discuss some non-GAAP metrics to provide investors with useful information about our financial performance. Please refer to our earnings release, which was filed this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.dxl.com for an explanation and reconciliation of such measures.



Today