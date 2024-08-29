Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Destination XL Group, Inc. second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call.
Today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Shelly Mokas, Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance at DXC.
Please go ahead, Shelly.
Shelly Mokas - Destination XL Group - Vice President of Financial Reporting and SEC Compliance
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Destination XL Group's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.
On our call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Kanter, and our Chief Financial Officer. Peter Stratton.
During today's call, we will discuss some non-GAAP metrics to provide investors with useful information about our financial performance. Please refer to our earnings release, which was filed this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.dxl.com for an explanation and reconciliation of such measures.
Today
Q2 2024 Destination XL Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...