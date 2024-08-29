Q4 2024 Prospect Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Prospect Capital fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings release and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Barry, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



John Barry - Prospect Capital Corp - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Chuck. Joining me on the call today are Grier Eliasek, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Kristin Van Dask, our Chief Financial Officer. Kristin?



Kristin Van Dask - Prospect Capital Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, Secretary



Thanks, John. This call contains forward-looking statements that are intended to be subject to Safe Harbor protection. Future results are highly likely to vary materially. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. For additional disclosure, see our earnings press release and 10-K filed previously and available on our website, prospectstreet.com.

