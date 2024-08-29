Q2 2024 Duluth Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Nitza McKee - ICR, Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Duluth Trading's second-quarter financial results. Our earnings release, which was issued this morning, is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.duluthtrading.com under Press Releases. I'm here today with Sam Sato, president and chief executive officer; and Heena Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of words such as estimate, anticipate, expect, and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals,