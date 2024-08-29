Q2 2024 Dollar General Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Dollar General second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today is Thursday, August 29, 2024. (Operator Instructions)



This call is being recorded. Instructions for listening to the replay of the call are available in the company's earnings press release issued this morning.



Now I'd like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Kevin Walker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may begin.



Kevin Walker - Dollar General Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Todd Vasos, our CEO; and Kelly Dilts, our CFO. Our earnings release issued today can be found on our website at investor.dollargeneral.com, under News and Events.



Let me caution you that today's comments include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about our financial guidance, strategy, initiatives, plans, goals, priorities, opportunities, expectations or