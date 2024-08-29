Aug 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rivalry Q2 2024 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
I would now like to end the conference over to John Vincic. Please go ahead.
John Vincic - Rivalry Corp - Investor Relations
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Our speakers on today's call will be Steven Salz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rivalry Corp; and Demi Abidogun-Benson, Interim Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that certain statements made during this conference call presentation may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Rivalry Corp. and its subsidiary entities or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance, or
Q2 2024 Rivalry Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...