Aug 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to autos beauty, the ultimate result, RNA Memphis. And with that, you would please limit yourself to one question and then reenter the queue for any additional questions. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce by far with the goals for fiscal 2020 board.
Kiley Rawlins - Ulta Beauty Inc - VP, IR
Bolstering our call today are Dave Kimbell, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vivo, Chief Financial Officer cases. Steelman President and Chief Operating Officer, will join us for the Q&A session.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of the Company's Safe Harbor language. The statements contained in this conference call which are not historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected in such there
Q2 2024 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...