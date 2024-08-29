Q2 2025 MongoDB Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian Denyeau - ICR - Investor Relations



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review MongoDB's second-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today are Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB; and Michael Gordon, MongoDB's COO and CFO.



