Q2 2025 Domo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Peter Lowry - Domo Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good afternoon. On the call today we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our Safe Harbor statement and then on the call.



Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.



These include, but are not limited to statements about our future and prospects, our financial projections and cash position, statements regarding the potential of our