Q1 2025 Elastic NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Anthony Luscri - Elastic NV - Elastic Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Elastic's first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results. On the call, we have Ash Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer; and Janesh Moorjani, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



Following their prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our press release was issued today after the close of market and is posted on our website. Slides, which are supplemental to the call, can also be found on the Elastic Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co.



Our discussion will include forward looking statements, which may include predictions, estimates, or expectations regarding the demand for our products and solutions and our future