Full Year 2024 Ramsay Health Care Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Craig McNally - Ramsay Health Care Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we present our FY24 results. I'm Craig McNally and I'm joined by Martyn Roberts, our Group Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll provide an overview of our performance for FY24, followed by an update on our group's strategic direction and outlook.



As we celebrate Ramsay's 60-year anniversary, I'd like to start by thanking our people and clinicians for their ongoing commitment to our patients, delivering on Ramsay's purpose of people caring for people, which has been the backbone of our success over the last 60 years.



Turning to the key takeaways from the year, we've seen activity levels continue to grow with group hospital admissions up 3.4% and a good improvement in activity in Elysium and our primary and allied healthcare activities in Europe. Combined with tariff indexation, we reported 7.3% growth in revenue from patient activity. The growth rate slowed in the second half, reflecting stronger growth in the previous