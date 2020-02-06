Wasatch International Growth's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: Spotlight on JTC PLC

Author's Avatar

Insightful Portfolio Adjustments Reflect Broad Sector Approach

Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio), known for its keen focus on high-quality small-cap growth companies outside the U.S., recently disclosed its investment activities for the second quarter of 2024 through an N-PORT filing. The fund, established on June 28, 2002, adheres to a meticulous investment philosophy that prioritizes significant and sustained growth, experienced management, and strong financial health among other criteria. By employing a bottom-up approach in fundamental analysis, Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) aims to identify companies poised for long-term earnings growth.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the second quarter of 2024, Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding three new stocks. Notably, the fund invested in JTC PLC (LSE:JTC, Financial), purchasing 324,808 shares valued at £3.93 million, making it the most significant new addition at 1.31% of the portfolio. Other notable additions include Five-Star Business Finance Ltd (NSE:FIVESTAR, Financial) with 184,532 shares, and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (NSE:APLAPOLLO, Financial) with 50,896 shares.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

The fund also increased its stakes in six stocks. A standout increase was in Japan Material Co Ltd (TSE:6055, Financial), where Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) boosted its holding by an impressive 445.15%, adding 118,565 shares. Another significant increase was in Hemnet Group AB (OSTO:HEM, Financial), with an additional 39,162 shares.

Strategic Exits

Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) also made decisive exits from four holdings in this quarter. The fund sold all its shares in CAE Inc (TSX:CAE, Financial) and TechnoPro Holdings Inc (TSE:6028, Financial), which had impacts of -1.14% and -1.01% on the portfolio, respectively.

Reductions in Key Positions

Furthermore, the fund reduced its positions in 53 stocks. Notable reductions include Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV (MEX:Q, Financial) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSX:DSG, Financial), with share count decreases of 38.74% and 23.62%, respectively.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 62 stocks. The top holdings included 4.16% in Diploma PLC (LSE:DPLM, Financial), 3.95% in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSX:DSG, Financial), and 3.52% in Voltronic Power Technology Corp (TPE:6409, Financial). The fund's investments are primarily concentrated across nine industries, highlighting a diverse sector allocation that supports its broad market approach.

This strategic positioning by Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) underscores its commitment to identifying and investing in high-potential international markets, reflecting a well-rounded approach to value creation in small-cap growth sectors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.