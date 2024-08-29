Full Year 2024 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Brett Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd - Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us at the presentation of our annual financial results for the year ended May 31, 2024. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Cell C CEO, Jorge Mendes; and CFO, El Kope, both of whom will be updating the market on Cell C strategic and operational progress to date.



Just by way of proceedings, I will provide you with a short overview of the operating environment and synopsis of the group's results, followed by key highlights of our core subsidiaries. I will then hand over to Jorge and El to share some insights into CELL Cs performance, after which Dean Suntup, our CFO, will take you through our financial results. We will then open the floor to questions and answer session.



The operating environment during the year was challenging. South Africa, like many global developed markets, experienced high interest rates and high inflation, which placed both business and consumers under significant pressure. Unfortunately, our country also continues to