Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Resolved the last of the legacy issues, including the settlement of representative proceedings.

Finalized the simplification of the funds business, including the internalization of VRF.

Strong revenue and earnings growth in E&P Wealth, with a year-on-year improvement in annualized revenues across all divisions.

Significant improvement in the second half of the year, with net revenue up 9% and underlying EBITDA of $6.6 million.

Continued investment in high-quality people and enhancement of capital markets offering.

Negative Points

Group net revenue down 16% to $140.9 million due to lower transaction volumes and market environment.

Underlying EBITDA of only $2 million for the year, significantly lower than the prior year.

Statutory net loss of $27.7 million driven by non-cash impairment of $19.3 million in E&P Capital.

Directors determined not to declare a dividend for the year due to financial performance.

Operating expenses were only 3% lower than the prior period, indicating limited cost-saving measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the significant improvement in the second half of the year?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: The second half saw net revenue up 9%, despite a 30% decline in funds revenue. Underlying EBITDA was $6.6 million compared to a loss of $4.7 million in the first half. This improvement was driven by strong revenue and earnings growth in E&P Wealth and a pickup in capital markets activity.

Q: What are the key strategic focuses for E&P Financial Group moving forward?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: Our strategy includes delivering top-line growth, expanding our product offering in the wealth space, enhancing our capital markets offering, and focusing on restoring value for shareholders. We also aim to invest in high-quality people and enhance our fixed income capability.

Q: How is the company addressing the challenges in the M&A environment?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: While M&A is operating in a more challenging environment, it remains an important part of our client coverage model. We have seen a significant improvement in the second half due to a pickup in activity, particularly in capital markets.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial performance of E&P Wealth?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: E&P Wealth saw growth in funds under advice to $29.4 million as of June 30, 2024. This was driven by an increase in family office pipeline balances, solid investment performance, and growth in full-service client numbers. Net revenue and underlying EBITDA both improved, reflecting the benefits of strategic initiatives.

Q: What are the company's plans regarding dividends?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: The directors have determined not to declare a dividend for the year due to the full-year financial performance. However, the Board remains committed to a full-year dividend policy of 75% to 85% of NPATA in a normal operating environment.

Q: How is E&P Financial Group addressing ESG and sustainability?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: We have several initiatives, including over $60 million growth in sustainable products under advice and the launch of a sustainable multi-asset portfolio. We also executed over $140 million worth of transactions in sustainable areas and achieved carbon neutrality with Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Q: What is the outlook for E&P Financial Group?

A: Ben Keeble, CEO: With legacy issues resolved and business simplification complete, we are focused on returning to long-term profit growth and restoring value for shareholders. July 2024 trading was consistent with the improved performance seen in the second half of FY24.

Q: Can you provide more details on the company's cash position and debt?

A: Robert Darwell, CFO: As of June 30, 2024, the group held $48.9 million in cash and no debt. Since then, we entered into an insurance premium financing facility for $2.1 million, which will be fully amortized by the financial year-end.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.