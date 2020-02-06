BNK Banking Corp Ltd (ASX:BBC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

BNK Banking Corp Ltd (ASX:BBC) reports improved financial performance and strategic growth plans for FY25.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Interest Income: $19.3 million, up 3% year-on-year.
  • Operating Expenses: $21.6 million, down 6% year-on-year.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.06%, down 9 basis points year-on-year; second half FY24 net interest margin improved by 28 basis points to 1.2%.
  • Underlying NPAT Loss: $900,000, an improvement of $600,000 from the previous year.
  • Second Half FY24 Underlying NPAT: Positive at just under $300,000, up $1.5 million from the first half FY24.
  • High-Margin Lending Portfolio: $257 million, an increase of 32% year-on-year.
  • Loan Book: $1.37 billion, stable year-on-year.
  • Deposits: $1.27 billion, stable year-on-year.
  • Credit Loss Expense: $300,000, down 73% year-on-year.
  • Capital Adequacy Ratio: 23.4%, improved year-on-year.
  • Net Tangible Assets: Around $1 per share.
  • Fixed Rate Loans: 8% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2024, expected to reduce further in FY25.
  • Arrears Greater Than 30 Days: Residential loan book at 1.64%, commercial loan book at 0.89% as of June 30, 2024.
  • Provision Coverage: Increased from 22 basis points to 23 basis points, totaling $3.3 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BNK Banking Corp Ltd (ASX:BBC, Financial) reported a narrowing of its underlying NPAT loss to $900,000, an improvement of $600,000 from the previous year.
  • Net interest income increased by 3% year-on-year to $19.3 million.
  • Operating expenses were reduced by 6% to $21.6 million, demonstrating effective cost management.
  • The high-margin lending portfolio grew by 32% to $257 million, now representing close to 90% of the total portfolio.
  • The company achieved a positive underlying NPAT in the second half of FY24, with a $1.5 million improvement from the first half.

Negative Points

  • The net interest margin for the full year decreased by 9 basis points to 1.06%, reflecting intense market competition and rising funding costs.
  • Despite improvements, the company still reported an underlying NPAT loss of $900,000 for the year.
  • There was a slight decrease in offset account balances from $89 million to $79 million over FY24.
  • The fixed rate loan portfolio is expected to reduce significantly in FY25, which may impact future income stability.
  • The company experienced an increase in arrears over the course of FY24, with residential loan book arrears greater than 30 days at 1.64% and commercial loan book arrears at 0.89%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you please expand on your portfolio mix? What is specialist residential? And can you give an example of a typical commercial loan?
A: Specialist residential loans are for prime borrowers who use alternative methods to substantiate their income, such as alternative documentation loans. A typical commercial loan might be for acquiring a factory for business use or investment, secured by properties with alternative uses in case of foreclosure. The product suite includes term loans, self-managed super fund loans, and lease stock loans.

Q: Strategically, where do you see the business in five years' time?
A: We aim to achieve a cost-to-income ratio of less than 60%, a net interest margin greater than 2%, and a return on equity greater than 10%. We are focused on sustainable profitability without consuming capital, investing strategically to grow the business and achieve these metrics.

Q: When will the business become profitable, as this seems to be continually pushed out?
A: We are on a solid growth trajectory and expect to deliver sustainable profitability by continuing to optimize our portfolio composition and focusing on high-margin assets. Our recent financial improvements indicate we are on the right path.

Q: Do you have any specific strategies in mind to close the gap to the NTA of $0.99?
A: Enhancing our performance metrics and achieving our profitability goals will help the market recognize the value of our shares. We believe that consistent delivery on our targets will close the gap to the NTA.

Q: What actions have you taken to manage funding costs amid competitive market conditions?
A: We have actively balanced the composition of term deposits for greater funding stability and managed our funding costs selectively. This approach has led to a marked improvement in our net interest margin in the second half of FY24.

Q: How has the shift towards higher-margin assets impacted your loan book and risk profile?
A: The shift towards higher-margin assets has improved our loan-to-value ratio, with over 90% of the portfolio having an LVR below 80%. This indicates reduced portfolio risk and accumulating borrower equity.

Q: Can you provide more details on your technology transformation and its expected impact?
A: Phase 1 of our technology transformation has streamlined internal processes for commercial loan originations. Phase 2 focuses on transforming technology for the residential portfolio and deposits, aiming to drive further efficiencies and improve the customer experience.

Q: What is your outlook for the next financial year, considering the current economic landscape?
A: We expect to build on our second-half FY24 profitability, focusing on high-margin assets and cost discipline. We anticipate navigating the challenging economic landscape effectively, with no plans for a capital raise this financial year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.