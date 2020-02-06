Release Date: August 29, 2024

Positive Points

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GUKYF, Financial) achieved over 590 days without lost time incidents, highlighting their commitment to safe operations.

The company returned to profitability and free cash flow generation in the first half of 2024, following a challenging year.

Gross average production was robust at over 41,000 barrels of oil per day, with particularly strong sales in July and August.

The company returned $25 million to shareholders via dividends and buybacks year to date.

Operational improvements and cost discipline have led to a 25% reduction in gross operating expenses per barrel year on year.

Negative Points

The Kurdistan export pipeline remains closed, significantly impacting the company's ability to sell at international prices.

Realized prices for local sales are significantly lower, averaging around $26 per barrel, almost a $60 discount to international prices.

Production is expected to be impacted by a scheduled shutdown in November, resulting in a loss of around 26,000 barrels of oil per day for three weeks.

The market for local sales remains unpredictable with contracts renewed on a month-by-month basis, adding uncertainty to future revenue streams.

The company has $150 million in outstanding export sales receivables, creating a significant financial burden.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the current max capacity production, when might CapEx need to increase for new wells if the pipeline remains shut?

A: (Jon Harris, CEO) We are exploring low-cost opportunities to optimize production and increase process safety. We haven't committed to drilling new wells yet but are considering it based on the success of our November capacity enhancements and local market demand.

Q: Could better pricing power be achieved if domestic production from peers drops?

A: (Gabriel Papineau-Legris, CFO) Prices are relatively sticky, but lower volumes in the market could allow us to push prices higher. However, our crude's heavy and sour nature limits our pricing power compared to lighter crudes.

Q: If the pipeline reopens, would there be any remaining obligations to domestic buyers?

A: (Gabriel Papineau-Legris, CFO) Our contracts are on a monthly renewal basis, giving us flexibility. However, we would need to consider the trade-off between immediate payments at discounted prices and the payment cycle for exports.

Q: Are there any signs that water handling might need to be addressed sooner rather than later?

A: (Jon Harris, CEO) We are looking at water handling solutions and have gone out for bids on new and second-hand equipment. While we recognize the need for water handling, it is not an immediate concern.

Q: What does the November capacity enhancement entail, and will it lead to more flaring?

A: (Jon Harris, CEO) The enhancement will allow us to handle higher gas pressures, enabling us to produce from certain wells more efficiently. This will result in a small increase in flaring, but we are working on a gas management plan to address this.

Q: If the pipeline reopens, what production levels and investments should we expect?

A: (Jon Harris, CEO) If the pipeline reopens, we would initially produce at current levels (around 48,000 barrels per day). Further investments would depend on the regularity of payments and the resolution of outstanding receivables.

Q: What is the latest update on meetings with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)?

A: (Jon Harris, CEO) Meetings are ongoing, although there was a hiatus over the summer. We are looking to progress discussions in the autumn.

Q: Will Gulf Keystone continue to operate with a net cash position, or will it consider taking on more debt?

A: (Gabriel Papineau-Legris, CFO) Currently, we see no need to bring in more capital as the business generates good free cash flow. However, we remain open to external capital in the future if activities ramp up and market conditions normalize.

